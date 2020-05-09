Plaque commemorating Marfin Bank victims placed (videos)

A plaque commemorating the tragic deaths of three Marfin Bank employees and an unborn child that were killed in a fire set by rioters on May 5, 2010, will be put up at the site of their death on Stadiou Street at noon on Saturday, in the presence of President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the leaders of the opposition parties.

The three bank employees, 32-year-old Angeliki Papathanasopoulou who was then in the fourth month of pregnancy, Epaminondas Tsakalis, aged 36, and Paraskevi Zoulia, 35, were working in the bank with another 25-30 colleagues while a protest against austerity measures was underway in the street outside. Unidentified protestors, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, threw fire bombs into the bank’s entrance, starting a fire while people were still inside. Most managed to get out and five were rescued by the fire brigade once it was able to get through but the three tragic victims were trapped and died of smoke inhalation.

The placing of a plaque was initiated by the prime minister, while main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras and Communist Party of Greece (KKE) leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas arrived at 9:30 and 10:30, respectively, to lay a wreath at the scene.

source amna.gr









