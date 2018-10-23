Playboy model flashed her intimate areas inside Hagia Sofia in Constantinople!

The insulting picture was taken under the nose of the security guards

Mariza Papen, the model from Antwerp which has been trying to attract the media’s attention in more than 50 countries with a series of provocative photographs over the past two years, has “struck” again.

The last station for the former Playboy model was Constantinople, where she posed naked from the middle and down at the entrance of Hagia Sofia, the religious landmark built in 537 AD.

In the photo that shocks and creates a lot of unanswered questions as to how did this go unnoticed, the attention-freak model shows her genitals under her black piece of clothing at the door of the temple.