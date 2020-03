Playmate Iryna Ivanova: What a curvy body is all about! (photos)

Sexy, hot, racy, naughty & many more synonyms are still not enough to describe what Iryna Ivanova’s body looks like!

The Russian sexy model -and now business woman with a University degree- has only good things to say about Hugh Hefner, Playboy’s longtime boss.

We thank him as well for bringing her to the world’s attention!…

(Click to enlarge)