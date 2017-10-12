Watch Greek PM Alexis Tsipras fly in F-16! (video)

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras flew in an F-16 fighter jet of the 337 squadron at the 110th combat wing in Larisa with his name written on the side of the aircraft. The Greek PM arrived in Larisa on Wednesday, where he was received by the Chief of the Hellenic Army, Admiral Vangelis Apostolakis and the Chief of the General Staff, Christos Christodoulou. Mr. Tsipras decided to not only enter into a cockpit of an F-16 jet, but put on pilot uniform and actually flew with one of the pilots to get a first hand experience of what the pilots went through while intercepting invading aircraft on a daily basis.