PM Alexis Tsipras open rally in Athrns

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras delivered his final open-air speech in a rally at Syntagma Square in Athens, two days before the Greek citizens go to the polling stations to elect their new government.

Tsipras urged the crowd to consider what the country had gone through until 2014 and if “it is now worth going back to the days of despair and repression.”

“Today we are called upon to make another major upset”, said Alexis Tsipras, who called for the support of all democratic citizens at the polls of 7 July.

They want to erase from the historical memory the moments of dignity that we lived in this square four years ago. They still do not forgive the Greek people that evening, referring to the result of the referendum.