PM Mitsotakis addressed ND party in Parliament

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed his party members in Parliament on Friday morning.

In his first speech to New Democracy (ND) as PM, Mr. Mitsotakis thanked the party’s 158 deputies for their efforts which resulted in the party gaining an absolute majority.

He stressed the need for his colleagues keep in touch with their constituents who had elected them, while he said it was time for actions, not words.

Mr. Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction that extreme-right party Golden Dawn had failed to enter the Parliament, adding that the battle against demagoguery and populism would continue calling in his colleagues to give a resounding response to such phenomena.

After his speech in the Senate hall, the secretary of the Parliamentary Group will be elected.