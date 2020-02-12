PM Mitsotakis: Aegean Airlines’s acquisition of Airbus aircraft one of largest ever

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed a $6.6 billion investment by Greek air company Aegean during the official launch of the company’s new investment.

“Today is a bright day for our country, the national economy, the business world and the workers. A Greek company is going making one of the largest private investments ever made in our country.”

Aegean added 46 + 12 new Airbus aircraft to its fleet in an unprecedented move for a domestic company.

At the event, Kyriakos Mitsotakis invited Greek businessmen to invest in the country: “I will once again appeal to Greek businessmen to invest in restarting the Greek economy and they will not lose”.

Mr. Mitsotakis also referred to the latest developments in the aviation sector – with the project of the new Kastelli airport, Fraport’s investment in regional airports over the next 18 months, the ongoing privatisation of the El. Venizelos – pointing out, however, that problems in the industry were still present.

He acknowledged steps had to be made to address issues in aviation services like flight delays and high VAT on transport, promising that if the budget permitted, there would be a reduction.