PM Mitsotakis and Turkish President Erdogan speak on the phone

Mr Mitsotakis and Mr Erdogan have agreed to keep bilateral communication channels open.

The phone call between the two men was arranged after contacts between Ambassador Eleni Sourani, director of the prime minister’s diplomatic office, and Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for the Turkish president.

The agreement reached between Ms. Sourani and Ms. Kalin was that Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Tayyip Erdogan would discuss low-level policy issues in a first attempt to restore communication channels between Athens and Ankara.