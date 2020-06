PM Mitsotakis and Turkish President Erdogan speak on the phone

“We are certain we have the right on our side and Greece is currently a country that has confidence. It should not be a question of whether and how the Greek Prime Minister will talk to the Turkish president – it should not be news. How do we talk about issues such as, e.g. the pandemic. It does not mean that because there can be a communication, it will solve all the issues that we disagree on… This also does not mean that there should be no channels of communication”.

The Prime Minister’s communication with the President of Turkey does not in any way imply compromise on the national interests of the country, noted an associate of Kyriakos Mitsotakis to protothema.gr.