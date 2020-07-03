PM Mitsotakis announces €3.5 billion support measures for economy

The PM was responding in Parliament during the PM hour

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a series of measures to support the economy responding in Parliament to a question submitted by Fofi Gennimata during the PM’s hour on Friday. The measures amounted to 3.5 billion euros to support workers and businesses.

As the Prime Minister announced:

– We are scratching the advance tax for businesses whose turnover in the first half of the year is 35% lower than that of 2019

– For other companies, it will range from 30% to 70%

– We are scratching the advance tax for seasonal businesses. That is, those which record at least 50% of their turnover in the third quarter of the year

– The 50% advance payment will be paid by those professionals who are not required to submit VAT

– We are launching the 3rd round of a refundable advance payment of 1 billion that will concern both sole proprietorships and those without a cash register.

