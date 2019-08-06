Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appointed Maria Antoniou head of the prime minister’s office in Thessaloniki.
“The prime minister’s office in Thessaloniki must acquire a key role and essence not only in the relations with the citizens but in cooperation with the Deputy Minister of Macedonia and Thrace and the local authorities to contribute in the region’s development and to the promotion of Macedonia brand” a prime minister office announcement said on Tuesday.
PM Mitsotakis appoints Maria Antoniou head of Thessaloniki office
The PM wants to promote the brand of Macedonia
