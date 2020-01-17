PM Mitsotakis expresses discontent to German Chancellor Merkel over non-invitaion to Berlin Summit

He called on Mrs. Merkel to implement the EU decisions on theTurkey-Libya maritime MoU at the European Council

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his discontent with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the fact Greece had not been invited to the Berlin Summit over the Libya crisis during a phone contact between the two on Friday.

Mr. Mitsotakis pointed out that it was especially problematic as the summit had been set up after the signing of the invalid maritime demarcation memoranda between Turkey and Libya.

He also raised concerns about the security situation in the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean due to destabilising actions by Turkey.

The Prime Minister called on Mrs. Merkel and EU representatives, participating in the Summit, to implement the decision reached at the last European Council to which they are bound.

The Chancellor expressed her full commitment to the EU’s positions, however, noting that the Berlin Summit aims to bring peace and stability to Libya and not deal with maritime issues in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Mrs Merkel also expressed her full support for the conclusions of the last European Council on the Libyan-Turkish Maritime Memorandum.