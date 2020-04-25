PM Mitsotakis has video conference on resumption of sports activities

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday chaired a video conference with the leadership of the deputy sports ministry to discuss the planning for the next steps in a resumption of sporting activities, on both a professional and amateur level.

The talks focused on supporting the amateur sports movement, so that the first easing of the restrictions in place to avoid spreading Covid-19 will include the ability to do individual sports and train in outdoor areas.

The meeting included State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Deputy Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis, the prime minister’s general secretary, Grigoris Dimitriadis, and Secretary-General for Sports Giorgos Mavrotas.

source amna