PM Mitsotakis inaugurates Metro stations: We prefer our actions to talk

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended the official opening of the 3 new metro stations “Agia Varvara”, “Korydallos” and “Nikaia”.

The stations will be fully operational from tomorrow Tuesday, the distance from Syntagma will be covered in 14 minutes, while more than 60,000 passengers will be served on a daily basis.

“I would prefer to talk about three important steps of progress and modernisation, for which we were committed and which are becoming a reality today. As tomorrow marks the end of the first year of the government’s term in office, we justify the four words that I believe and say a lot: “We said it, we did it, we prefer our works to speak.”

