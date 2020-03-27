PM Mitsotakis insists on need for ‘coronavirus bond’ at EU conference

The PM stressed that the 9 countries supporting the proposal represented 57 pct of the eurozone’s GDP

The teleconference of EU heads of state and governments on the coronavirus was concluded late on Thursday, with the participation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

According to sources, Mitsotakis insisted on the proposal of the nine EU leaders to issue a corona bond in order to cushion economies from the shock of the coronavirus crisis, stressing that the 9 countries supporting the proposal represented 57 pct of the eurozone’s GDP.

The prime minister stressed the need for Europe to take bold initiatives, noting that the United States had announced a 2 trillion-dollar economic support package and 3 million jobs have already been lost.

The Greek prime minister also referred to Turkey’s stance towards our country, and briefed his counterparts on the ongoing provocations at the borders, noting that Greece would continue to protect its borders, which are also the external borders of the European Union. He added that the prerequisite for any further discussion with Turkey is to end the provocations.

source amna.gr

