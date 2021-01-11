PM Mitsotakis joint press conference with Portugal’s PM Costa (video)

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Portuguese counterpart, António Costa are holding a joint press conference in Lisbon. PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is paying a visit to Lisbon today. The Greek PM thanked his counterpart, while he said that despite their ideological differences they saw eye to eye on matters of principle and abhorring populism.

The PM also thanked Portugal for its contribution to guarding the EU borders via FRONTEX.

Mitsotakis described Portugal’s assumption of the EU Presidency for the next 6 months, as one of great challenges, noting that it is crucial for Europe to return to a normal path. “Europe must also deal with immigration, an issue of the whole continent, but also with issues concerning Euro-Turkish relations, which concern Turkey’s compliance with the rules of international law and the unwritten agreement of neighboring countries”, Mitsotakis said.

“The success of Portugal will be a success of Greece as well,” the prime minister said, recalling that Lisbon and Athens are countries of the South, with similar experiences.

Bilateral economic relations are excellent, but in the economic field, they must be even stronger. We have corresponding priorities, the Greek PM added.