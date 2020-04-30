PM Mitsotakis live on Covid-19 measures: We chose public health and support for health system (video)

Greek PM is briefing the Parliament Plenum about the country’s return to normalcy.

Party leaders will take the stand to speak about the Covid-19 measures and the impact on society. The PM will outline the next steps of the plan to assist the economy and aid people from the impact of the pandemic, while announcing a new support package for businesses and employees.

The meeting started shortly after 11:00 with the address of Prime Minister.

“The government has made a clear choice: Protect the health of its citizens and strengthened the National Health System. And it supported employees and businesses. In other words, we spent resources to defend the ultimate good, “said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his opening statement during his speech.

On hi part, the leader of major opposition party SYRIZA, Alexis Tsipras is expected to escalate his rhetoric against the government saying that the government is taking advantage of the closed parliament and restrictive conditions to legislate in favour of specific interests without oversight and parliamentary scrutiny, while reiterating that the government’s plan to support the economy is exacerbating the recession and leading businesses to close and a rise in unemployment.