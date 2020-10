The two men discussed the EU-Turkish relations among other things

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on the sidelines of the EU Summit this morning with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orbán at the latter’s request.

The two leaders discussed current issues of the European Council with emphasis on European Union-Turkey relations and the progress of the ambitious EU plan for the Recovery Fund.

