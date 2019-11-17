PM Mitsotakis on 46th Polytechnic anniversary calls for unity and abandoning divisive slogans of the past

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis commented on the 46th anniversary of the 1973 university uprising on his Facebook wall, urging Greeks to leave the “false, divisive slogans behind”.

“We are celebrating this year’s anniversary of the Polytechnic as a starting point for reflection, responsibility and progress,” the prime minister said in a post on Facebook

“Forty-six years later, we remember and learn, turning historical memory into a creative present. We honour the struggles for democracy with more and better democracy. With growth for all, security for all!” the Prime Minister said.

“Greeks united, we are building a better Greece. The Greece we deserve. With truth, a plan, work and result. We’re moving forward! “