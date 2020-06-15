PM Mitsotakis: Our first concern is safety

“That is why all the necessary measures have been taken to ensure that this opening, in the post-coronavirus period, will be as safe as possible”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited on Monday, the first day of the reopening of Greek museums, the Ancient Agora of Athens stressing that the protection of public health and the safety of visitors is the first priority of the government.

“You cannot think of Greece without open archeological sites and museums. We are glad that all our museums are open today to all visitors, both Greeks and foreigners,” the prime minister said.

Mitsotakis pointed out that the archeological sites have been open for a month now (since May 18) and today our museums are also opening “so that they can safely welcome – above all – the visitors, who will visit our country this summer, but also those of our fellow citizens who want to rediscover the beauty, the magic of this special place, but also of all our archeological sites.”

“Our first concern is safety”

Mitsotakis sent a clear message to the prospective visitors, reassuring them that the first concern of the government is the safety of visitors, but also the safety of employees.

“That is why all the necessary measures have been taken to ensure that this opening, in the post-coronavirus period, will be as safe as possible,” he said.

See Also:

Turkey has a plan for the invasion of Greece, secret documents reveal

He reiterated that this summer will be different from the previous ones, but – as he said – “we want the experience of contact with the Greek culture to be as authentic as possible. And this is exactly what we are trying do with the significant support and the great work of the culture ministry.”

On her part, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni stressed that the ministry and the competent authorities have taken all the necessary measures so that visitors can feel totally safe. Addressing the prime minister, she said: “Thanks to you, Greece has won the big bet to be one of the safest destinations, one of the safest countries today”.

Source: amna