PM Mitsotakis participates in video conference with seven leaders who successfully dealt with the pandemic

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday participated in a video conference with seven other heads of government that had successfully managed the first wave of the pandemic in their countries.

During their second meeting, the eight leaders discussed their plans and strategies for restarting their economies and for the gradual resumption of activities in their countries. The eight leaders also discussed strategies against a possible second wave of the virus, government sources said.

Among the topics discussed was the reopening of schools, while there was a special reference to tourism, as many of the countries are already opening or examining the opening of their borders to their neighbours. In this context, Mitsotakis underlined the importance of cooperation among the countries within the group that have a very low number of coronavirus cases in the sector of tourism.

He suggested a more systematic discussion between the eight countries focusing on specific protocols and which aims to create ‘safe corridors’ that will allow the movement of people between specific countries according to rules.

Participants in the video call included the Chancellor of Austria, Sebastian Kurz, and the prime ministers of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, of Norway, Erna Solberg, of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babis, and of Australia, Scott Morrison.

