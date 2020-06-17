PM Mitsotakis pays tribute to Jewish Holocaust victims at Remembrance Center in Jerusalem (video)

The PM was escorted by his wife Mareva and his son Konstantinos

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, paid tribute to the nearly six million Jews killed by the Nazis at the Yad Vashem The World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem Wednesday.

The prime minister laid a wreath at the hall of the Hall of Remembrance, engraved with the names of the locations where the worst Nazi atrocities were committed against Jews.

The Greek PM also visited the interior of the monument where, among other things, a wagon from the trains leading the Jews to the concentration camps during World War II is on display.

Later the Prime Minister, accompanied by his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki and their son Konstantinos, walked to the part of the monument dedicated to non-Jews who risked their lives to protect the persecuted of the Holocaust.

Among the names engraved on the plaques of The Righteous Among the Nations is that of Evangelia Georgiadou, sister of the prime minister’s grandmother, and is among the dozens of Greeks who saved Jews with great bravery.