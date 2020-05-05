PM Mitsotakis pledges 3 million euros to the Coronavirus Global Response initiative

Greece will contribute 3 million euros to the Coronavirus Global Response initiative for research by public and private organisations and institutions towards the speedier discovery of a vaccine against Covid-19, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday.

The initiative was called by several international entities to raise 7.5 billion euros in funds for a joint global research project that will be spearheaded by the World Health Organization (WHO). Participants and supporters include the European Commission, leaders of EU countries, the United Nations, the G20 presidency and others, committed to a global effort for an affordable vaccine available to all countries and people on an equal basis.

Monday’s teleconference of donors was chaired by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. At it, the Greek premier added his support to the designation of the future vaccine as “a global public good” accessible to everyone. “I gladly offer 3 million euros to our joint effort, beyond the Greek institutions and private foundations that have already made significant gifts in the fight against Covid-19,” Mitsotakis said.

The meeting was attended among others by the leaders of Britain, Canada, Israel, Italy, and Turkey, as well as by Melinda Gates on behalf of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

