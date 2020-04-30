PM Mitsotakis: Primary residence protection scheme extended by 3 months

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the protection of Greek’s primary residence who had been burdened by bank loans would be extended for another three months. “No Greek will see his house in danger. The protection for another 3 months extension. Let me remind you that SYRIZA set a limit in December 2019 and had created a protection scheme only for borrowers who had seen their loans turn red by the end of 2018. There will be a new bridge program until 2021 with a subsidy from borrowers via the state. The program will be detailed by the FinMin. It will for the first time reward consistent borrowers affected by the coronavirus. To prevent the creation of a new generation of red loans.”