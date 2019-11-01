PM Mitsotakis surprises primary school students by inviting them for selfies at Maximos Mansion (photos)

The PM bumped into them on the way to his office

A group of primary school students from Thessaloniki visiting Athens on a school excursion probably experienced the highlight of their trip to the capital, when Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis invited them to his office at Maximos Mansion on his way back from the Parliament.

Mr. Mitsotakis was walking to his office after the debate on the waste management bill, when he crossed paths with the students. After starting chatting with them for a short while, the PM invited them and the escorting teachers and attendants to the Maximos Mansion.

Once there, the PM answered their questions and took some selfies with the enthused and curious students and teachers, before wishing them progress and success in their studies.