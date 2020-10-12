PM Mitsotakis tells EU Council President Michel Greece will raise Turkey’s latest provocation at next meeting

Greek Foreign Minister said Turkey was acting as a saboteur of peace and stability in the Mediterranean region

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on Monday afternoon, informing him that Greece intended to raise the issue of the latest Turkish provocation at the European Council meeting of October 15-16.

During the communication, the Prime Minister informed the President of the European Council about the new illegal Turkish NAVTEX for investigations south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo.

The two leaders’ phone contact was prompted by Turkey’s illegal action to once more launch the research vessel, Oruc Reis, clearly showing that it was choosing the path of escalation in the region.



Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias used harsh words against Turkey and its unilateral actions following the end of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg. “Turkey is acting as a saboteur of peace and stability in the region. Against International Law, against the Conclusions of the European Council”, he told his EU colleagues earlier on Monday.

“Today I had the opportunity to inform my colleagues in the Council about the new illegal activities of Turkey inside the Greek continental shelf, south of Kastellorizo. I also explained the obvious: what is the common denominator in all the problematic situations in the region: Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria, Iraq, Cyprus, Southeastern Mediterranean. The common denominator is Turkey.”

