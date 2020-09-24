PM Mitsotakis to address nation at 6pm on course of Covid-19

The PM is not expected to announce a lockdown

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the citizens in a televised message at 6 in the afternoon on the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to government spokesman Stelios Petsas, the prime minister will not make any reference to a “lockdown”. Mitsotakis will reportedly describe the current situation regarding the course of the pandemic and the necessary steps to avoid the implementation of stricter measures.

The situation, especially in Attica, remains critical, with the number of cases standing in triple digits on a daily basis, often exceeding 200.

In only a few hours today, Thursday, the country counted seven more dead, resulting in the number of fatalities amounting to 364.

also read

European Christians will establish “settlements” in Hungary, PM Orbán says

Brooke Shields, 55, flaunts incredible figure proving time is an illusion (photos)