PM Mitsotakis to address nation later, as new Covid-19 measures are forthcoming

The Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to announce a series of new Covid-19 measures in a televised address to the nation at 7 pm on Thursday, following a spike in the confirmed cases in the country recently.

In a short time, at 12:30, Mitsotakis will have a teleconference with the 13 regional governors, as a total of 43 of the 74 regional units of the country are counting a large increase in cases of coronavirus, two of which (Kozani, Kastoria) are at the highest alert code ‘red’ and in local lockdown and another 17 on ‘orange’ alert code, just before the lockdown.

On Wednesday, October 12, the cases of coronavirus were 363, and yesterday they reached 865. In Attica, the cases jumped to 331, a record number of the epidemic for the basin. Yesterday, 92 new patients were admitted to hospitals in the country and the number of intubated patients was 89. Six people lost their lives, and the total number of dead rose to 534. The positivity index in our country, ie the percentage of people positive for coronavirus, is at 3.6%. Also, the median age of the cases in Attica is 37 years while in Thessaloniki the median age is even lower, at 28 years.

also read

Impressive waterspout caught on video in Santorini

Americans say they are better off under Trump, according to Gallup (infographic)

The data show that although the situation is currently marginally under control, (according to experts, the difficult period with the low temperatures and the confinement in closed spaces that will trigger the cases has not even arrived) it could get worse, it could become irreversible if measures are not taken.