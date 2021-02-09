PM Mitsotakis to address the nation at 7.30 pm about the new lockdown

The lockdown will take effect from tomorrow at 6 am

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the nation today, at 19:30, through a televised message about the Covid-19 pandemic and the measures to be enforced.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis will announce a new lockdown for Attica which will take effect from tomorrow morning at 06.00 am.

The implementation of a strict lockdown in Attica, similar to the one put in effect in March, from tomorrow Wednesday, has been reportedly recommended by the infectious disease committee experts which met extraordinarily after the meeting at the Maximos Palace under the Prime Minister.

also read

Infectious disease experts to recommend lockdown in Attica from tomorrow