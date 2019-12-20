PM Mitsotakis to visit region of Thessaly

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will depart on Friday noon for a two-day visit to the Region of Thessaly.

At 14:30, Mitsotakis will visit the construction site of the E65 motorway at the Lamia – Xiniada section.

He will then go to Karditsa, where at 16:00 he will visit the Department of Forestry, Wood Sciences and Design of the University of Thessaly.

At 18:00, the Prime Minister will visit the site where the Christmas celebrations of the municipality of Trikala are hosted.

At 20:30, the prime minister will meet with officials of the Trikala Prefectural Governing Board of New Democracy.

