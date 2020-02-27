PM Mitsotakis to visit Samos, Chios & Lesvos

The PM’s meeting with the officials of the local government of the North Aegean islands took place in a constructive atmosphere

Local community support measures were agreed at the meeting between the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the local government officials.

The Prime Minister will visit all three islands (Lesvos, Chios and Samos) starting in the next few days from Samos.

The Prime Minister’s meeting with the officials of the local government of the North Aegean islands took place in a constructive atmosphere.

All issues were raised at the meeting, with the main concern being the restoration of confidence.

Local government officials welcome the government’s decision to increase border security and speed up the processing of asylum applications and deportations.

It was emphasized that today’s open hot spots must be closed and be replaced by closed structures.

Local government officials will immediately consult the Municipal and Regional Councils and submit proposals.

There was also a consensus on the need for immediate reduction of the migrant numbers on the islands, starting with those who have already received asylum and those who have been in the structures for more than 14 months.

Measures were also agreed to support local communities which would include horizontal economic measures as well as specialized measures for each island based on the needs of local communities.