PM Mitsotakis urges citizens to listen to official announcements on coronavirus in televised address

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged Greeks to only listen to official announcements regarding the coronavirus developments, while he said that the state budget would be revised upward of 3bn euros in light of the pandemic during his address to the public.

The Prime Minister called on the Greeks to break the chains of fear adding that the coming months would be difficult, but now there were more “weapons at our disposal”.

The Greek PM said that the Easter bonus to employees would be paid as per normal, despite rumours to the contrary. Mr. Mitsotakis added that the 800-euro benefit would also be granted to freelance professionals and employees at companies that had not shut down but had seen a cut in their turnover.

