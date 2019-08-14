PM Mitsotakis visits fire-stricken island of Euboea (video)

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has arrived on the fire-stricken island of Euboea where he is being briefed on the current condition by the Fire Brigade and the Civil Protection General secretariat officials at the Fire Brigade’s coordination centre “Olympos”.

In his statement from Euboea, the Greek PM thanked all the firefighters and the local authorities involved in efforts to extinguish the fires, while he stressd that provisions would made for farmers to receive financial compensation from the disaster they suffered.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said during a meeting in Athens with Christos Stylianides, the European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management that he intended to lead the European Council’s efforts to ensure that the European Civil Protection Mechanism (RescEU) acquires a more permanent form needed to assist during emergencies in every European country.