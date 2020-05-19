PM Mitsotakis: “We will honour the Remembrance Day until the Day of Vindication dawns”

“Α century ago, the Pontian Greeks became the victims of an unprecedented atrocity. They were persecuted, displaced and exterminated. Those who survived left behind their ancestral homes to rise up again in the motherland,” stated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday, the Remembrance Day of the Pontian Genocide.

“The State unanimously responded to the self evident duty of recognizing the genocide and is still fighting for its internationalization and worldwide promotion. In parallel, Greece has integrated in to new course the strength of its children from Pontus. Of those who keep alive the memory and the traditions of their land. We will honour the Remembrance Day until the Day of Vindication dawns!”

