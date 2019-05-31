PM Tsipras lost in his hometown in EP Elections!

Maybe it is time to reconsider a few things

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras suffered a heavy defeat in Sunday’s European Parliament elections, as his party, SYRIZA ended up 9,5 behind conservative party New Democracy.

However, when your own hometown votes against you, it might be a sign that the right time for some introspection has come. Yes, that’s right, Alexis Tsipras’s party lost in the PM’s hometown of Athamanio on Arta, where SYRIZA got 208 votes against New Democracy’s 212.

Even more worrying for the PM is the fact that he frequently visits his village.