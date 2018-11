PM Tsipras on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls

We must be vigilant on women’s rights, he says

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras said the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls on 25 November is a reminder of the daily battle we have to fight against verbal, psychological, physical and sexual abuse.

“In Europe of the economic crisis and the rise of the far-right that once more brings authoritarianism and fascism, sexism and patriarchy to the forefront, we must be alert to the protection of women’s rights.”, the Greek PM said in his statement.