PM Tsipras to chair cabinet meeting

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras will chair a cabinet meeting, Monday at Parliament in Athens. The agenda of talks at the meeting, scheduled to start at 10.30am, is expected to focus on the upcoming Thessaloniki International Trade Fair (TIF), legislation in progress and the conclusion of the economic programme. Mr. Tsipras will present his cabinet;s plan for exiting the memoranda at the Thessaloniki Trade Fair, as well as ways to adopt just growth.