PM Tsipras to host “3rd EU-Arab World Summit: Shared Horizons”

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will host “3rd EU-Arab World Summit: Shared Horizons“, taking place on October 29 and 30 at the Athens Concert Hall (Megaron) in Athens.

The meeting will also be attended by political leaders from the EU and the Arab World to discuss strategies for further EU-Arab cooperation. It will also serve as a call to action for strengthening ties that unite them, according to a press statement on Tuesday.

Participating leaders who have confirmed their participation include Cyprus Republic President Nicos Anastasiades, and the Prime Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov, of the State of Palestine Dr. Rami Al-Hamdallah, and of Djibouti Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed.

Other invitees include the Prime Ministers of the Republic of Iraq Adil Abdul-Mahdi, of Lebanon Saad Hariri, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Fayez al-Sarraj, and the Prime Ministers of Romania Viorica Dancila, of Serbia Ana Brnabi, and of Sudan Motazz Moussa.

Keynote speakers include European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs & Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos, Chief EU Spokesman Margaritis Schinas, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Amr Nassar, Maltese Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion Carmelo Abela, and Opposition Leader and President of New Democracy party Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The 3rd EU-Arab World Summit is expected to become a platform for accelerating specific initiatives between the public and private sectors for inter-regional progress. Strengthening these ties can play an important role in the entrenchment of stability and peace in the region, the statement said.

The summit is organized by Al-Iktissad Wal-Aamal Group and Symeon G. Tsomokos SA, in association with Delphi Economic Forum. The Summit features Consolidated Contractors Company as a Strategic Sponsor.