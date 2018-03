The Prime Minister will then visit the Tinos Cultural Foundation

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras stopped at the island of Tinos after concluding his visit to Syros on Monday, where he had meeting with Tinos Mayor Ioannis Siotos.

The Prime Minister will then visit the Tinos Cultural Foundation, where will make a speech, and tour an exhibition of works by sculptor Ioannis Chalepas.

Tsipras’ visit was the first official visit by a Greek Prime Minister to the Tinos Town Hall.

Source: thegreekobserver