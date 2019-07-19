PM’s Office decided 3,950 new hirings for hospitals and police

The majority of the new staff will go to the public health sector

The Greek Prime Minister office announced yesterday it would be moving forward with scheduled hirings in the public sector for 2019 through the Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection (ASEP). The decision follows the relevant instructions given by the PM himself and was reached unanimously during a cabinet meeting attended among others by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras. The bulk of the hirings concerns the public health sector where approximately 2,450 staff are expected to be appointed to the required positions.

A total of 3,950 personnel will be hired, with the police force also expecting additions.

Meanwhile, the new Chief of Police is expected to be appointed today, Friday.