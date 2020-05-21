Podcast king Joe Rogan: Obama used FBI to spy on Trump (video)

Joe Rogan will be moving to Spotify from September

Podcast king Joe Rogan has denounced the ‘Obamagate’ scandal, noting that the outgoing president was “essentially using the FBI to spy on Trump.”

“The exiting president literally hires or gets the FBI to investigate Trump,” Rogan said.

“Listen to Jimmy Dore’s video on it. Jimmy Dore’s video is excellent. He breaks down exactly what the administration did. And that it’s illegal.” Rogan added.

“You are essentially using the FBI to spy on Trump. And it turned out that all that Russia stuff that they were claiming was going to happen didn’t take place, and that they knew it wasn’t really happening to begin with.” Rogan continued.

“What they are saying was all hyperbole and exaggerating. They were trying to turn it into something that it wasn’t.” Rogan urged, adding “It’s not good. It’s not all good.”

Rogan made the comments in the same week that he inked a game changing deal with Spotify, in a move he told Alex Jones is a strike back against Google led big tech censorship.

