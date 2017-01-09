Poland: 10 people dead from the extreme cold!

Ten people lost their lives on Sunday as the result of the extreme conditions in Poland. The temperature remains many degrees under zero. In some areas it has reached as low as -20.

The people that fell victims of hypothermia since November 1st are 65 in total.

The Polish authorities are warning the public to keep their eyes open for people who need help, especially the homeless and try to help them as much as they can.

The polar temperatures around Europe claimed the life of approximately 20 people in Poland, the Czech Republic and Italy.