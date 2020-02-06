Police arrest 3 suspected Islamic terrorists who stabbed tourists (warning: graphic video)

The attack occurred in the Maldives

Maldives police arrested three suspected Islamic extremists Thursday over the stabbing of three foreigners in the upmarket tourist destination.

Two Chinese men and an Australian were in a stable condition after being stabbed Tuesday, just two months after security officials warned of the presence of violent radicals inspired by the Islamic State group.

Authorities said they were investigating a video released on social media claiming the attack had been carried out by a local group sympathetic to IS.

‘The Maldives police service has arrested three suspects under a court warrant in relation to the stabbing of three foreign nationals,’ police said in a statement.

They were not identified.

Late last year the Maldives arrested a local man described by the United States as a recruiter for IS in Syria and Afghanistan.

more at dailymail.co.uk