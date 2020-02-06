Police arrest 3 suspected Islamic terrorists who stabbed tourists (warning: graphic video)

Maldives police arrested three suspected Islamic extremists Thursday over the stabbing of three foreigners in the upmarket tourist destination.
Two Chinese men and an Australian were in a stable condition after being stabbed Tuesday, just two months after security officials warned of the presence of violent radicals inspired by the Islamic State group.
Authorities said they were investigating a video released on social media claiming the attack had been carried out by a local group sympathetic to IS.
‘The Maldives police service has arrested three suspects under a court warrant in relation to the stabbing of three foreign nationals,’ police said in a statement.
They were not identified.
Late last year the Maldives arrested a local man described by the United States as a recruiter for IS in Syria and Afghanistan.
