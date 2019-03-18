Police arrest suspect of Utrecht shooting that killed three people

The suspect is 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis from Turkey

Dutch police have arrested a man suspected of killing three people and wounding five others during a fatal shooting on a tram in Utrecht this morning.

Utrecht police announced the suspect, 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis, had been taken into custody following a press conference on Monday.

The city was put on lock down after the shooting, which authorities initially said was an apparent terrorist attack. Police conducted raids in several locations.

The public prosecutor later told reporters that the suspect had previously been arrested, without giving further details.

source: standard.co.uk