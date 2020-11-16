Police bust real “Fight Club” in New York

There were more than 200 people packed inside

This was no figment of Ed Norton’s imagination … as New York police cops shut down a REAL illegal fight club over the weekend — allegedly turning up guns, drugs, and more.

The New York City Sheriff’s Dept. raided a commercial warehouse on Coster Street on Saturday night — discovering more than 200 people packed inside to watch amateur fights at an unlicensed event dubbed “Rumble in the Bronx!”

also read

Meet Japan’s Rapunzel with her 177cm hair (photos)

Officials say 10 people were arrested — including a man suspected of organising the event, who is facing 8 criminal charges including unlawful assembly and conducting a prohibited combat sport.

Officials say officers also seized 2 handguns and a bunch of weed from the event.

source tmz.com