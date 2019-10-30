Police called over noxious substance reportedly spilled in London area

British Police were called on Wednesday, 30 October, to reports of a possible noxious substance having been spilled at a commercial venue on Brompton Road.

Officers and London Ambulance Service are on scene.

Cordons and closures are in place as a precaution while the nature of the chemical is established.

There are no reports of any injuries so far. The police stated that they are not treating the incident as terror-related. A video has surfaced online purportedly showing traffic being redirected to nearby streets as police are working in the cordoned area.

Police later reported that the roadblocks have been lifted, while the cordons around the area of the incident remain in place, with officers continuing to investigate. MTE News Twitter account claimed that one person has been taken to hospital after the reports of a chemical spill at Brompton, but this information is yet to be confirmed by the Metropolitan Police.

According to Twitterians, the purported spillage took place outside Harrods, one of London’s most famous department stores.