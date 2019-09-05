Police enter ASOEE University for first time and seize 2,500 packs of illicit cigarettes

Greek police seized nearly 2,500 packs of smuggled cigarettes during an operation early on Friday morning at the Athens University of Economics and Business (former ASOEE).

The illicit cigarettes were being sold by three foreigners who were arrested. It is the first time law enforcement officers carried out such an operation inside the University yard, as in previous instances police were banned from entering the premises due to the university asylum, which many illegal peddlers who sold products on the sidewalk exploited.

As the police announced, the officers confiscated (2,457) packages of smuggled cigarettes in the University courtyard, which the three aliens intended to sell.

Police investigations had led to the specific aliens arrested, who it was revealed were involved in the systematic smuggling and trafficking of cigarettes.

A criminal case has been filed against the aliens for trafficking and infringement of the National Customs Code and they will be referred to the competent Public Prosecutor’s Office.