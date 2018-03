Police found marble statue of great value in possession of antiquities smugglers

A marble statue of great archaeological value, along with other ancient objects, have been found in the possession of three individuals arrested in Sparta, police sources said on Tuesday.

According to initial information about the case, the statue represents the goddess Hygeia and dates back to the Hellenistic period.

The suspects were allegedly bargaining with potential buyers for its sale for a significant sum.

Source: thegreekobserver