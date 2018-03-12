Police in search of PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis

Greek police are in search of PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis and four other individuals, who invaded the football pitch of Toumba stadium on Sunday night after the stoppage of the match between hosts PAOK Thessaloniki and AEK Athens.

However, according to sources, the authorities are seeking the PAOK president not for possession of a firearm, but for entering the football ground.

Everything happened in the 90th minute of Sunday’s derby when referee Kominis disallowed a PAOK goal scored by Varela triggering the subsequent invasion on the pitch of PAOK officials led by owner and president Ivan Savvidis, whose photos of a firearm on his waist have been circulated around the globe via international news agencies that picked up the news.