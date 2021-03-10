Police officer involved in beating man at Nea Smyrni suspended

Other officers appearing in the video are also expected to be suspended

A police officer of the DI.AS mobile unit was suspended from his duties, after the beating of a 29-year-old man on Sunday afternoon in the square of Nea Smyrni, Athens.

The incident on Sunday has caused a political backlash, as major opposition party SYRIZA has accused the government of allowing police brutality to suppress protesters while ruling ND responded by alleging SYRIZA was stoking open protests placing public health at risk due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following an internal investigation by the Hellenic Police, it was deemed the officer should be put on temporary leave. According to the information so far, this is the first police officer who appeared in the video in question, while the internal investigation is ongoing and in the coming days, other police officers involved in the incident are also expected to be suspended from their duties.

The incident occurred when a group of police officers fined a family sitting at the square of Nea Smyrni under the new Covid-19 regulations. The encounter escalated with other standers-by protesting the fine, which led to the officers beating the 29-year-old man.