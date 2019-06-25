Police officer sends money to ISIS after convetting to Islam

Young was the first law enforcement officer charged with a federal terrorism offense

A former police officer caught in a sting trying to help the Islamic State by purchasing $200 in gift cards for them will serve 15 years in prison, even though some of his convictions were tossed out on appeal.

Nicholas Young of Fairfax, Virginia, was sentenced to 15 years last year for obstruction of justice and attempting to provide support to a terrorist group….

Young was the first law enforcement officer charged with a federal terrorism offense. He patrolled the D.C. region’s Metrorail system.

source ap